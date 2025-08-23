SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - All surf-fishing drive-on beaches at Delaware Seashore State Park, Fenwick Island State Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park will be closed to vehicles on Sunday, August 24, according to park officials.
3 R’s Beach at Delaware Seashore State Park will remain open but requires a reservation.
All reservations for Sunday have been automatically canceled and refunded.
While vehicle access is restricted, pedestrians can still access the surf-fishing beaches at all three parks.
Officials stated that if any crossings reopen on Sunday, updates will be posted on the parks’ social media. If reopened, no reservation will be required for the remainder of the day.