BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A West Virginia man is facing multiple charges after police say he crashed a pickup truck into a light pole and street signs in Bethany Beach, then drove away before crashing again in Dewey Beach.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the area of Route 1 and Parkwood Street. According to the Bethany Beach Police Department, witnesses saw a pickup truck with West Virginia tags hit a light pole and several signs in the center median while driving north. The driver did not stop and continued north on Route 1.
Bethany Beach Police issued a "Be On the Lookout" alert to nearby departments. A short time later, Dewey Beach Police found the same truck after it was involved in a second crash within their jurisdiction. He ran into the median, knocking over a pole.
The driver, 42-year-old Mark Beddow of West Virginia, was arrested by Dewey Beach Police on several criminal and traffic-related charges. Both Beddow and a passenger were treated at a nearby hospital and later released.
Before they were discharged, Bethany Beach Police responded to the hospital to conduct a DUI investigation. Officers said there were signs of impairment.
Beddow is facing the following charges:
Reckless endangerment first degree (felony)
Three counts of criminal mischief under $1,000 (misdemeanor)
Driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs (misdemeanor)
Vehicular assault third degree (misdemeanor)
Reckless driving (misdemeanor)
Failure to provide information at a crash resulting in property damage (misdemeanor)
Failure to have required insurance (misdemeanor)
Failure to report a crash involving alcohol or drugs (violation)
Driving across a median (violation)
Beddow was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on an unsecured bond.