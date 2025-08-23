REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A young beach attendant is being praised for his quick action in helping rescue a teenage swimmer who became distressed in the ocean Saturday morning.
According to the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, the incident occurred shortly before 9:45 a.m., when the teen signaled for help after becoming exhausted in the water. A nearby beach attendant quickly responded, swimming out with a boogie board to assist.
The attendant helped the swimmer grab onto the board and guided him back toward shore. Lifeguards from Rehoboth Beach finalized the rescue upon arrival. The Dewey Beach Patrol also responded to assist at the scene.