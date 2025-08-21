Ocean City closure

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Flooding from Hurricane Erin has prompted multiple road closures in Ocean City and coastal Delaware as dangerous weather conditions continue to affect the region.

In Ocean City, Philadelphia Avenue is currently closed at North Division Street and south due to high water levels. St. Louis Avenue is also closed from 11th Street and south, with water making those areas impassable. The Inlet Parking Lot is closed until further notice due to high water levels.

Route One shut down

Both directions of Route 1 near Indian River Inlet are shut down due to flooding caused by Hurricane Erin and high tide conditions, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. The highway was shut down around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

In Delaware, Coastal Highway (Route 1) is now shut down between Dewey Beach and Fred Hudson Road in Bethany Beach. The closure runs through the Delaware Seashore State Park and is in effect due to severe flooding, storm surge and debris caused by Hurricane Erin. The Delaware Department of Transportation says the dunes are holding up and this flooding is from the bayside.

“This closure is necessary for the safety of all residents, visitors, and emergency personnel as severe weather, flooding, and debris continue to affect the area,” Dewey Beach Police said in a statement. “We strongly urge motorists to avoid travel in the vicinity and seek alternative routes.”

Hurricane Erin is bringing strong winds and rising water levels to Eastern Sussex County and the Maryland coast.

Emergency crews are monitoring the situation and will reopen roads once conditions improve.

