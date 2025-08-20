NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A U.S. district judge has penalized country singer Jimmie Allen and his company, Aadyn’s Dad Touring Inc., after repeated failures to comply with court orders, according to court documents obtained by CoastTV. This is related to an ongoing lawsuit with the second Jane Doe alleging Allen of sexual assault.
In an order filed Aug. 18, U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger granted a motion for sanctions and judgment against Allen and his company, noting that they had not responded to the motion and had disregarded prior rulings.
The court highlighted several violations, including the defendants’ failure to pay $5,950 in mediation fees that were ordered on March 3, as well as their failure to secure new local counsel within the 14-day deadline set by the court.
“The defendants throughout have failed to comply with case management discovery deadlines and even failed to comply with specific Orders of this court." said Trauger in the ruling.
Judge Trauger ruled that the motion for sanctions was both unopposed and “well supported by the facts of this case.” She ordered the plaintiff to file a properly supported motion for damages within 20 days.
"We are pleased with the Court’s decision to grant judgment for Plaintiff in light of Jimmie Allen’s refusal to participate in the litigation process," said Elizabeth Fegan, Jane Doe's lawyer in a statement to CoastTV. "We look forward to proving up Plaintiff’s damages caused by Allen’s predatory acts."
CoastTV has reached out to Allen's legal representation, Ted Anastasiou, for comment but has not responded. Since the start of sexual assault allegations against Allen, he has had at least three different legal representatives.
The sanctions come in connection with the ongoing lawsuit filed in 2023 against Allen and his touring company. The second Jane Doe accuses Allen of assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room and recording her during sex without her knowledge in July 2022. The first Jane Doe and former manager of Allen sued him for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in May 2023.