OCEAN CITY, Md. - Country music fans can start planning, as the full performance schedule for the 2025 Country Calling festival in Ocean City has been released.
The three-day event will run Friday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 5, with gates opening each day at 12 p.m. The “Boot,” “Scoot,” and “Boogie” stages will keep the music going into the night, with curfews at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Friday, Oct. 3
The first day of the festival kicks off with Timmy McKeever, Cale Tyson, and Luke Borchelt in the early afternoon, leading into sets by Avery Anna, Drew Baldridge, and John Morgan. Evening highlights include Chase Rice, LeAnn Rimes, Brooks & Dunn, Jon Pardi, and headliner Carrie Underwood closing out the night.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Saturday brings performances from Jimmy Charles, Jack Van Cleaf, and Colton Bowlin, followed by LOCASH, The Band Perry, Ingrid Andress, and Wynonna Judd. Flatland Cavalry and Gretchen Wilson take the dinner-hour slots before Zach Top, Treaty Oak Revival, Jordan Davis, and headliner Luke Bryan bring the energy to the night.
Sunday, Oct. 5
The last day of the event wraps up with Laci Kaye Booth, Thelma & James, and Colby Acuff starting the day, followed by Chase Matthew, The Castellows, and Margo Price. Evening acts include Gavin Adcock, Stephen Wilson Jr., Gabby Barrett, Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen, and Koe Wetzel. Country superstar Luke Combs will close the weekend.
Organizers note that the schedule is subject to change. The most up-to-date schedules can be found on the Country Calling website. Last year's festival only went for two days, but brought large crowds to the beach town.