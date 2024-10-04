OCEAN CITY, Md. - The sound of country music filled the air this weekend in Ocean City as fans gathered for the two-day Country's Calling festival, embracing the unofficial dress code of cowboy hats and boots.
Festival-goers traveled to see major acts like Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson and many more.
Locals Olivia and Isabel Wachter expressed the genre's power of making people happy. “Country music is what brings a lot of people together. We like to sing it loud,” Isabel said.
Mother-daughter duo Michelle and Emily Knopp opted for a bike ride to avoid parking hassles, highlighting the event's accessibility.
“We can just jump on our bikes. It is just beautiful,” Michelle said, adding that the crowd's kindness enhances the experience.
The gates opened for ticket holders at noon, and the crowd kept getting larger as the afternoon and evening went on.