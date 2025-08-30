DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A Wilmington man was arrested Friday night after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Dewey Beach, according to the Dewey Beach Police Department.
At approximately 9:35 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers arrested Louis J. Fedele, 29, after a car pursuit that police say endangered multiple pedestrians and motorists.
A Dewey Beach Motorcycle Unit officer observed a black Acura SUV traveling southbound near New Orleans Street and Coastal Highway, passing several stopped vehicles and failing to stop at a stop sign. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver failed to comply and fled at a high rate of speed, police said.
During the pursuit, Dewey police say the car drove on the shoulder of Coastal Highway at speeds estimated between 60 and 70 mph in a posted 25 mph zone. At the intersection of Coastal Highway and Dickinson Avenue, the driver allegedly ran a red light and narrowly missed hitting three pedestrians who were lawfully crossing the roadway. Police said the pedestrians had to jump out of the cars path to avoid being struck.
The pursuit continued southbound, police saying speeds exceeded 100 mph. Officers conducted a felony stop near the Indian River Inlet Bridge and took the driver into custody without further incident.
The driver was identified as Louis J. Fedele. Police said Fedele admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages before driving and stated he fled to avoid being arrested for driving under the influence. A blood search warrant was executed, and toxicology results are pending.
Fedele was charged with:
Three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment (creating a substantial risk of death to another)
Disregarding a police officer signal
Driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol
Aggressive driving
Numerous related traffic violations
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $4,306 secured bail.
Police ask anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact Dewey Beach Police at (302) 227-1110. The investigation is ongoing.