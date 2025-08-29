Dover man dies after motorcycle crash in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Greenwood.
Troopers say it happened Friday morning around 7 a.m. when a gray Kawasaki ZX6 motorcycle was traveling west at a high speed on Beach Highway west of Wedd Farm Road.
The Kawasaki entered the eastbound lane to pass two cars that were traveling in the same direction, according to DSP.
As the rider returned to the westbound lane, police say he lost control and the motorcycle began to skid. The bike then left the road and struck a utility pole, ejecting the rider.
A 39-year-old man from Dover was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of his family.
Beach Highway was closed for about five hours while investigators examined the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267.