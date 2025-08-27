MILLVILLE, Del. — Community activist Mo Madden has officially launched her campaign to unseat longtime state Rep. Ron Gray in Delaware’s 38th House District, marking the first time a Democrat has challenged the incumbent since 2018.
Madden kicked off her campaign on Aug. 22 with a rally in Millville, where she framed her run as a fight to protect democracy and civil rights in the First State.
“Since last November, I knew I had to do something to defend the First State’s democracy from an authoritarian federal government,” Madden told supporters. “I am stepping up to make sure all of our rights are protected.”
She pledged to champion reproductive rights, voting rights, marriage equality, environmental protections, and immigrant rights.
Madden brings decades of public service experience to her campaign, including more than 20 years with NASA and seven years with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She also emphasized local issues in Sussex County, including improving storm water drainage, advancing clean energy incentives, and promoting what she called “commonsense development.”
Madden mentions Supermajority in campaign remarks
Madden added that if she wins, Democrats could secure a supermajority in the Delaware House of Representatives—potentially altering the legislative balance of power.
“Even better, my election will tip the scales in the Delaware House, giving Democrats a ‘supermajority,’ which will end Republican obstructionism and allow us to get even more done. This is what’s at stake.”
Ron Gray: In office since 2012
Madden is running against Rep. Ron Gray, a Republican first elected in 2012. Gray has run unopposed since 2018, when he beat Meghan Kelly with 65 percent of the vote.
Gray is the owner of an engineering firm and sits on several House committees, including Revenue & Finance, Natural Resources & Energy, and Economic Development.
The 38th District include Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, Selbyville, Ocean View, Frankford, and Millville.