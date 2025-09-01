Ocean City businesses report slower Labor Day weekend.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - For many vacationers, Labor Day means soaking up the sun on the beach, strolling the boardwalk and dining out with family. But for the workers behind those holiday traditions, this year’s holiday weekend has been quieter than expected.
At OC Socks, located near the Ocean City Boardwalk, clerk Tammy Detmer said she’s worked every Labor Day for years.
“I enjoy working, I enjoy Ocean City,” Detmer said. “I’m just surprised that I could get over the 50 bridge as quick as I did this morning.”
Detmer said foot traffic has been slow, and she’s noticed the same trend at other businesses in town. “We don’t know if it’s the economy, the tariffs or just the weather,” she said. “Everybody didn’t come in because of the storm last weekend for Jeep Week. We thought they’d come back this week, but no.”
Business owners across Ocean City echoed that concern. Nearly all of those interviewed said sales are lagging compared with previous Labor Day weekends.
At Sharky’s Grill, owner Ayhan Akcakaya said the slowdown has been noticeable. “This year is slow a little bit, so I feel it too,” he said while working behind the grill.
Local businesses now hope that upcoming fall events, including Ocean’s Calling and Country Calling, will help draw more visitors back to town.