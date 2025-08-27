OCEAN CITY, Md. — Along Coastal Highway in Ocean City, there’s no shortage of places to eat. While one pizza shop says business has been strong, many other restaurants and food vendors say this summer hasn’t met expectations.
The Dough Roller General Manager Mark Webster says business isn’t rolling in. “Our boardwalk stores are down 12-15 percent,” Webster said.
The Dough Roller isn’t the only business seeing less revenue. King’s Cotton Candy Stand, a local fixture since 1944, is also reporting fewer customers. “I looked at June compared to last year, and it was way off,” said Owner Danny King. “Then comes July and it just never got going.”
Webster said he’s hearing the slowdown is tied to fewer people in town this summer. “From what I’m hearing, there are just fewer people in town for the whole summer. The population isn’t the same as it normally was last year,” he said.
Fewer vacationers may not be the only factor. Susan Jones, executive director of the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, said short-term rentals are also playing a role.
“When people are in condos, they tend not to eat out every meal, obviously, because there are kitchen facilities in the condos,” Jones said.
Despite the challenges, Webster and King said downtown music festivals are a boost for the town and hope they continue to draw vacationers and revenue. Restaurants are counting on upcoming events, including Oceans Calling and Country Calling this fall, to bring in the crowds they didn’t see this summer.