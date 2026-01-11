OCEAN CITY, Md. - A longtime Ocean City restaurant saw a significant decline in revenue in 2025, even as hotel occupancy in the resort town increased, highlighting financial challenges facing local businesses.
Mother’s Cantina, which has operated in Ocean City for 19 years, reported a 20 percent drop in revenue in 2025 compared to 2024. Owner Ryan James said the decrease was difficult to accept. "It was a tough pill to swallow. I'll be honest."
James said his experience is not unique, noting that other business owners he has spoken with have also seen declines in revenue over the past year. The downturn comes despite an increase in visitor occupancy across the town.
According to the Ocean City Tourism Report, hotel occupancy increased between April and August in 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024.
James believes the revenue decline extends beyond Ocean City and reflects broader economic pressures affecting businesses nationwide. He said reduced disposable income has changed how visitors spend their money while traveling.
"People have less disposable income now. So the first thing that they cut out when they go off to the weekend or they come to their second home or they come down here for a week's vacation, is going out and and spending a lot of money in bars and restaurants."
Drawing on years of experience and training, James said he was able to cut costs and make adjustments to keep his business operating.