Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 3 AM EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EST Sunday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&