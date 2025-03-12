DELAWARE SEASHORE STATE PARK, Del. – A 35-foot, 14-ton humpback whale has washed ashore at Conquest Road at Delaware Seashore State Park.

Images from the scene show the whale carcass with what appears to be a giant bubble protruding from it, similar to a bloated tongue seen in other humpback whale carcasses. 

Authorities told CoastTV to stay back as the bubble would pop.

The whale's presence prompted a response from the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute and state environmental teams (DNREC). CoastTV has reached out to both organizations for more information on the whale's circumstances, but has not heard back at this time.

Marine mammal strandings can occur for various reasons, including illness, injuries, or environmental factors, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC). The agency has urged the public to keep a safe distance from the whale and report any additional sightings.

More information on marine mammal strandings and how to report them can be found through DNREC’s website: https://dnrec.delaware.gov/outdoor.../animal-strandings/.

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

