DELAWARE SEASHORE STATE PARK, Del. – A 35-foot, 14-ton humpback whale has washed ashore at Conquest Road at Delaware Seashore State Park.
Images from the scene show the whale carcass with what appears to be a giant bubble protruding from it, similar to a bloated tongue seen in other humpback whale carcasses.
Authorities told CoastTV to stay back as the bubble would pop.
The whale's presence prompted a response from the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute and state environmental teams (DNREC). CoastTV has reached out to both organizations for more information on the whale's circumstances, but has not heard back at this time.
Marine mammal strandings can occur for various reasons, including illness, injuries, or environmental factors, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC). The agency has urged the public to keep a safe distance from the whale and report any additional sightings.
More information on marine mammal strandings and how to report them can be found through DNREC’s website: https://dnrec.delaware.gov/outdoor.../animal-strandings/.