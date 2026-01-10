MILLSBORO, Del. - After almost a year of anticipation and construction, a new Brazilian steakhouse is preparing to welcome its first guests in Millsboro. Nossa Casa, an all-you-can-eat rodizio-style restaurant, sold out reservations for its soft opening on Tuesday, Jan. 13 from 4 to 9 p.m., ahead of its official grand opening.
The restaurant says regular reservations are now officially open.
The restaurant, located at 109 Main St. in the former Georgia House building, is the creation of sisters Thaina and Maria Luisa Bittencourt. The duo previously told CoastTV that they moved from Brazil to Sussex County.
The idea for Nossa Casa began at one of the Bittencourts’ family dinners, something they hosted every 15 days. It was during one of those meals that they were inspired to bring a piece of Brazil to Millsboro.
The steakhouse will follow the traditional Brazilian rodizio model, where servers bring various cuts of grilled meat directly to the table. Guests will be given approximately 90 minutes to two hours to enjoy their meals, though the exact timeframe is still being finalized.
"Building Nossa Casa has truly been a labor of love, and your support throughout this journey has meant more to us than we can fully express." said the sisters.