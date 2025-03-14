MILLSBORO, Del. - A new Brazilian steakhouse is in the works in Millsboro, with plans to open this summer.
Thaina and Maria Luisa Bittencourt, sisters from Brazil, are bringing their family traditions from Brazil to Millsboro and are looking to share those traditions with you. The restaurant will be where the former Georgia House restaurant was.
"So we have this little tradition with our family where we cooked dinners every 15 days and during one of those dinners, the idea of opening a Brazilian restaurant came about," said Thaina Bittencourt.
Construction crews were seen working, building up what people in the Town say will be a "unique experience."
"We want everyone to experience what we had back home, share a little bit of how we felt sitting at a table with our family, able to share love and care for one another. We're just happy to have everyone come in and experience that with us," said Thaina and Maria Luisa Bittencourt.
The steakhouse would be an all you can eat rodizio style steakhouse, with waiters coming to your table with various cuts of meat. They say customers would have an hour and half to two hours to enjoy their meals, however the timeframe is still being discussed.
Destiny Gathers is looking forward to a new dining experience.
"Me and my family were riding by and we saw it being built, and I love steak, so I'm really excited to try it out. I cannot wait to have my first family dinner there," said Gathers.
The Bittencourt duo say they have almost all of permits they need to open up as soon as possible so they can host dinners for people like destiny.
Nossa Casa is located at 109 Main St. and you can see the progress of the building as you drive by.
The duo says construction started four months ago and they plan to bring this new "dining experience" by the start of the summer.