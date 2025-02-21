MILLSBORO, Del. — A new dining experience is coming to Millsboro as Nossa Casa, a Brazilian steakhouse, prepares to open in the former Georgia House location on Main Street.
According to the restaurant's website, it is the realization of a dream for two sisters from Minas Gerais, Brazil, who aim to bring the flavors and hospitality of their homeland to Delaware.
The building, which has sat empty since Georgia House closed suddenly in March 2019 after more than 20 years in business, is now seeing significant progress as construction crews work to transform the space.
Nossa Casa, meaning “Our Home” in Portuguese, says it will offer a cozy and welcoming atmosphere, serving classic Brazilian dishes alongside modern interpretations. The owners say their goal is to create more than just a restaurant but a gathering place where people can experience the warmth and traditions of Brazilian cuisine.
"Growing up surrounded by the rich traditions of Brazilian food, our days were filled with family meals, laughter, and the irresistible aromas of our mother’s kitchen," said the sisters. "Moving to the United States was a life-changing journey, but the vibrant flavors of Brazil kept us connected to our heritage."
A grand opening date has not yet been announced, but is set for sometime in the spring. However, the transformation has started at the long-vacant Main Street location.