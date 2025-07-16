LEWES, Del.- The body of a swimmer who went missing in the ocean near Rehoboth Beach on Saturday night has been recovered.
Rehoboth police confirm 27-year-old Gregory Karitu, of Kenya, was found in the ocean off Cape Henlopen State Park around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the Lewes Fire Department, a kayaker spotted Karitu about 1,000 yards offshore between Herring Point and the Bathhouse.
Officials say the discovery is not connected to the man who fell into the Broadkill River on Tuesday afternoon.
Karitu went missing in the surf off Olive Avenue on Saturday. Police say foul play is not suspected in his death.