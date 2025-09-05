LEWES, Del. - Leaders at the Lewes Fire Department say former chief Bill Buckaloo should resign following his suspension for using a racial slur while off-duty at a restaurant.
"For the best interests of the Lewes Fire Department, it would be good if he resigns," said fire company president Wally Evans during a press conference on Friday morning.
Current fire chief Robert Stephens agreed.
"I believe in my heart that Buckaloo should resign. I do not agree with anything that he said, and I think the public deserves a response," Stephens answered when asked if Buckaloo should resign.
Buckaloo was suspended for 60 days starting in late July after he was overheard using the N-word in a local restaurant. The suspension followed the department's bylaws, Evans said, which limit what leaders can do in disciplinary cases.
"The fire department completed its investigation, and I turned it over to three parliamentarians with a combined 99 years of service," Evans explained. "We followed the bylaws, and it cannot be overturned."
Stephens explained further that, while he oversees the operations of the department like responding to calls, he does not have the authority to remove a member.
"Even as fire chief, I cannot force Buckaloo to resign," Stephens said. "That decision has to come from him."
The controversy around Buckaloo's suspension and potential future membership has raised concerns from organizations like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, which has called Buckaloo's potential return not just disappointing, but dangerous. In CoastTV's daily polling, about 75 percent of respondents said Buckaloo should not remain in the volunteer fire department.
Both Evans and Stephens said they are open to working with outside organizations to strengthen the department. Evans noted the company has already brought in speakers on bias and inclusivity and would welcome more training. Stephens said he wants to involve groups such as the NAACP or Speak out Against Hate to provide sensitivity, diversity and ethics training.
In the meantime, both leaders stressed the department's commitment to serving everyone who needs them.
"When somebody dials 911, our job is to show up. It doesn't matter who you are or what you are," Stephens said. "We are here for the community, and we will do everything in our power to protect it."
"We have served this community for more than 280 years. We respond to every single call," Evans said. "We never ask about race, creed or anything else. If you dial 911, we are coming."
CoastTV reached out to Buckaloo but has not received a response.