REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The annual Outdoor Fine Arts and Craft Show is returning to Rehoboth for the first two weekends in August. Held at the Rehoboth Art League's campus on Dodds Lane, this is the 52nd anniversary of the Rehoboth Art League's signature summer event.
Visitors can enjoy food, live music, raffles, artist demonstrations and gallery exhibits, said the league. The outdoor show will display the work of over 100 artists from across the country including painting, fine jewelry, ceramics and more.
The festival will be held on Aug. 2 - 3 and 9 - 10. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. There is an entry fee of $5 for adults and no charge for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance.
Parking at Rehoboth Beach Elementary School is free and visitors can take a complimentary shuttle to get to the art league's campus in Henlopen Acres.