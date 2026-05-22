SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety, along with Delaware State Police and local law enforcement agencies, has postponed a Memorial Day weekend DUI checkpoint in Sussex County because of the expected bad weather.
The checkpoint had originally been scheduled for Friday, May 22. According to the Office of Highway Safety, the decision was made to protect the safety of law enforcement officers and drivers during the severe weather conditions.
Information about a new date for the checkpoint is expected to be announced later. The Office of Highway Safety said law enforcement agencies across Delaware will continue to enforce impaired driving laws during the busy holiday travel weekend.