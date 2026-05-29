This article has been updated to include a response from the City of Rehoboth Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings' office has directed prosecutors to dismiss all charges against the four men previously accused of promoting a "Takeover" event in Rehoboth Beach.
According to a statement from Mat Marshal with the Attorney General's Office, Jennings determined there was "no factual basis to charge the defendants in the so-called 'Rehoboth Takeover' case."
Xander Nicholl, Angelin Clauvil, Keyon Scott and Eric Barnett had been charged by Rehoboth Beach Police with intent to commit or facilitate a riot and second-degree conspiracy, both felonies.
The City of Rehoboth Beach tells CoastTV that it has not been contacted by the Department of Justice regarding the charges being dismissed.
"Based on our current understanding, it does not appear that all relevant facts and circumstances have yet been fully reviewed. As such, we believe further explanation regarding the reported disposition of these charges would be beneficial to both the city and the public," said the city.
Additionally, the city said it has reached out to the president of the NAACP, Fleur McKendall, to arrange a meeting and discuss these recent developments.
"At this time, we have not yet received a response, but remain willing to engage in a constructive dialogue," said the city.
Police said the gathering drew a large crowd to the beach and boardwalk during the evening of May 19. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Delaware State Police, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, and police departments from Dewey Beach, Milford, Lewes and Bethany Beach, responded as the crowd grew.
Several businesses closed early because of the event, according to police. Arrests were made among attendees on charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, underage alcohol consumption and marijuana use in a public place.
On Thursday, the City of Rehoboth Beach told CoastTV that it had hired outside counsel to review issues tied to the recent "Takeover". The city said it retained Max B. Walton, of Connolly Gallagher LLP, to advise officials on matters related to the incident and conduct an independent review. According to the city, the purpose of the review is to provide objective guidance and assessment.