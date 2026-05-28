REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach has hired outside counsel to review issues tied to a recent advertised “takeover” event that drew a large crowd to the beach and boardwalk, according to the city.
The city said it retained Max B. Walton, of Connolly Gallagher LLP, to advise officials on matters related to the incident and conduct an independent review. According to the city, the purpose of the review is to provide objective guidance and assessment.
The city said outside counsel was retained shortly after concerns surrounding the incident were raised and after it became apparent that an independent review would be appropriate because of public attention surrounding the matter.
The city also said that while certain matters remain under review and subject to legal considerations, it believes it would be constructive to begin a dialogue about community concerns and related issues. According to the city, officials have reached out to the NAACP to schedule a meeting.
Background on the "Takeover"
The review comes after Rehoboth Beach police said an advertised “takeover” event brought a large crowd to the beach and boardwalk during the evening of May 19. According to police, officers were on scene early because of minimal advance notice, but as the crowd grew, additional agencies were called in to help address safety concerns.
Police said Delaware State Police, the Department of Natural Resources, Dewey Beach Police, Milford Police, Lewes Police and Bethany Beach Police responded.
Several businesses closed early because of the event, according to police. Police said arrests were made in connection with the crowd, with charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, underage consumption of alcohol and marijuana use in a public space.
Rehoboth Beach police said it was the fifth event of its kind since April, and the promoters involved had previously promoted similar events in the city.
Police obtained warrants for four people they said promoted the event: 19-year-old Xander Nicholl, of Philadelphia; 21-year-old Angelin A. Clauvil, of Milford; 22-year-old Keyon D. Scott, of Dover; and 21-year-old Eric Barnett, of Saint Albans, New York.
Police said all four are students at Delaware State University. They were wanted on charges of intent to commit or facilitate a riot and second-degree conspiracy, both felonies.
Three of the four have since turned themselves in, with Barnett remaining the only one not in custody.