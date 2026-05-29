REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Signs have been installed at the former Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach, indicating a new owner is preparing to move into the space.
Virginia-based Three Notch'd Brewing Company is taking over the location, according to signage now displayed at the property. The brewery also lists Rehoboth Beach as a "coming soon" location on its website.
The move comes months after Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant permanently closed all of its locations in September 2025, including its longtime Rehoboth Beach restaurant. Ciao Hospitality purchased the bulk of the Iron Hill locations after Iron Hill filed for bankruptcy.
Three Notch'd Brewing Company was founded in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2013 and has expanded with locations across the country. The company is known for its craft beer offerings and restaurant concept.
No opening date for the Rehoboth Beach location has been announced.