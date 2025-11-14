DELAWARE -Jeff Crivello, former CEO of Famous Dave’s BBQ, is set to acquire seven former Iron Hill Brewery locations after a bankruptcy court approved the sale of assets on Wednesday. This is according to a report from the NBC affiliate in Lancaster, PA, WGAL.
Crivello, the co-founder of Ciao Hospitality Group, confirmed to WGAL, that he is still evaluating whether the restaurants will reopen under the Iron Hill name or be rebranded. He said an analysis is underway to determine the best path forward and expects to make a decision within the next week.
“I hope to open as soon as I can,” Crivello told WGAL.
Iron Hill Brewery shuttered its locations in September after filing for bankruptcy, leaving several properties vacant including Rehoboth Beach. According to the WGAL report, the approved sale gives Crivello control of seven of the former brewpub sites, with reopening plans expected soon.
Iron Hill posted a message on its Facebook page on September 25 stating, "After many wonderful years serving our communities, all Iron Hill locations have closed. It has been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years.” Employees at the Rehoboth Beach Iron Hill told CoastTV that they were given no advance notification of the closing.
CoastTV reached out directly to Ciao and asked if the Rehoboth Beach location is part of the acquisition. As of this writing, a reply has not been received.