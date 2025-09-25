DELAWARE - Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, a well-known regional chain with multiple locations across the Mid-Atlantic, has permanently closed all of its restaurants, according to a message posted by the company.
The notice, posted to the company's Facebook Thursday morning, states, “After many wonderful years serving our communities, all Iron Hill locations have closed. It has been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years.”
Iron Hill was known for its scratch kitchens, beer and casual yet refined dining environment. Iron Hill opened the Rehoboth Beach location on Coastal Highway in 2018. The company has not given a specific reason for the closures. In the post, the company said it hopes to return in the future.
Employees of the Riverfront Wilmington location said they were not aware of the closure until coming to work Thursday.
"Today, Delaware lost more than a restaurant—we lost an institution," said the Delaware Restaurant Association. "If a large, private-equity-backed company with decades of brand recognition cannot withstand today’s economic and regulatory pressures, imagine the strain on small, independent restaurants that are the lifeblood of our communities."
Iron Hill first opened on East Main Street in Newark in the 1990s and eventually expanded across several states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and South Carolina.
As of now, no timeline has been provided for a potential return, and the company’s website and location listings have been removed.