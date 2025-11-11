DELAWARE- Delaware drivers will see big changes to the E-ZPass website starting Thursday.
According to the DMV, the upgraded site will be easier to use and includes features like:
Monthly toll invoices that combine all charges into a single bill.
Toll by plate at all exit ramps—drivers without E-ZPass will now get a bill in the mail instead of paying cash.
Email and text alerts for account updates and low balances.
Automatic credit card updates to prevent service interruptions.
To complete the upgrade, the E-ZPass website and all online services will be offline from 8 p.m. Nov. 13 to 7 a.m. Nov. 18. During this time, accounts cannot be accessed, payments processed, or new E-ZPasses created.
No late fees will be charged while the system is down according to DMV Director Amy Anthony, who said the changes are designed to make E-ZPass “modern, accessible, and easier to use for all customers.”