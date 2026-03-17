The Freeman Arts Pavilion

Tickets go on sale on March. 20, at 10 a.m. 

SELBYVILLE, Del. - The second round of performances for the Freeman Arts Pavilion for 2026 have been announced. 

  • July 10 - KC and the Sunshine Band
  • July 11 - 1964 the Tribute
  • July 15 - Freeman Arts Family Fun Fest
  • July 15 - Go Go Gadjet
  • July 23 - Locals Under the Lights
  • July 25 - This Is Delaware: An Arts Celebration for DE250
  • July 30 - Eric Dittelman: Comedy Mind Reader
  • Aug. 14 - Forever Motown
  • Aug. 20 - Jon Pardi
  • Aug. 22 - Tartan Terrors
  • Aug. 27 - First State Ballet Theatre
  • Aug. 28 - Magical Mystery Doors Presents Beatles / Zeppelin / Doors
  • Sept. 5 - Gary Clark Jr.
  • Sept. 12 - Lee Brice
  • Oct. 3 - Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band
Freeman Arts Pavilion

Tickets go on sale on March. 20, at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale on March. 20, at 10 a.m. on freemanarts.org or directly on the artists' website.