SELBYVILLE, Del. - The second round of performances for the Freeman Arts Pavilion for 2026 have been announced.
- July 10 - KC and the Sunshine Band
- July 11 - 1964 the Tribute
- July 15 - Freeman Arts Family Fun Fest
- July 15 - Go Go Gadjet
- July 23 - Locals Under the Lights
- July 25 - This Is Delaware: An Arts Celebration for DE250
- July 30 - Eric Dittelman: Comedy Mind Reader
- Aug. 14 - Forever Motown
- Aug. 20 - Jon Pardi
- Aug. 22 - Tartan Terrors
- Aug. 27 - First State Ballet Theatre
- Aug. 28 - Magical Mystery Doors Presents Beatles / Zeppelin / Doors
- Sept. 5 - Gary Clark Jr.
- Sept. 12 - Lee Brice
- Oct. 3 - Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band
Tickets go on sale on March. 20, at 10 a.m. on freemanarts.org or directly on the artists' website.