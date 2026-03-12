LEWES, Del. - The Lemon Tree in Lewes will close after 33 years in business, marking the end of a long-running restaurant that has served locals and visitors along Savannah Road.
Owners Terry and Allie Thomas thanked the community for more than three decades of support. The restaurant, located at 416 E Savannah Rd., will remain open through March 19.
“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to every customer, vendor, friend and family member who has supported us over the years,” said Terry. “Through those visits, we built friendships and relationships that we will cherish for the rest of our lives."
The restaurant’s final days will allow longtime customers to visit one more time before the business closes its doors. Terry looks forward to retirement, while Allie will be starting a new chapter.
Terry told CoastTV the decision to close comes as Lewes continues to change. When asked why the business is closing, she said the "town has totally changed" and she is ready to give another business the opportunity to use the space.
The owner said there are no plans to open another restaurant and does not currently have other businesses. Terry also wished success to the future business that will take over the location.