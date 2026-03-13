DELAWARE -The Delaware House of Representatives approved Bill 195 on March 12, a measure that would lower the legal bartending age from 21 to 18 while adding new supervision and training requirements.
Under the legislation, people ages 18 to 20 would be allowed to bartend if they are directly supervised by someone 21 or older who is working behind the bar at the same time.
It also increases how often alcohol server training must occur. Current law requires the training every four years. House Bill 195 would require the training every two years.
Lawmakers said the change is meant to help Delaware’s food service industry compete with nearby states that already allow younger bartenders. New Jersey and Pennsylvania both permit bartenders under 21.
The bill also includes restrictions tied to adult entertainment establishments. Anyone under 21 would be prohibited from entering or working in taverns or taprooms that offer sexually oriented entertainment. That includes establishments licensed as adult entertainment venues, businesses offering sexually explicit performances under Delaware law, or locations advertised as strip clubs, adult entertainment clubs, or gentlemen’s clubs.
The bill is in the Senate's Banking Business, Insurance, and Technology Committee.