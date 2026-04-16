MILTON, Del. — A parking lot intended for fishermen and boaters in Milton has become a source of growing frustration, as visitors with other plans continue to take up limited spaces.
“I've lived here my whole life and this is my favorite place to come and go fish,” said Mark Tisher. “A lot of times I just can't do it because of the parking.”
Tisher said the issue has persisted for years, despite posted signage restricting the lot to fishing and boating access.
“The signs clearly say fishing and boating access parking only,” he said. "But people come here to go to the library, to go to eat, to the theater or whatever, and they just don't care.”
The park is owned by the town of Milton, but DNREC is responsible for enforcement.
DNREC says the problem resurfaces annually, in part because of the lot’s proximity to downtown Milton, saying visitors who are not fishing or boating often park there anyway, leading to congestion.
“Like look, all these cars are here, and I don't see anybody fishing,” Tisher added.
At the lot, at least one person, Rebecca Burke, was casting a line. When asked about enforcement presence, she said she had not seen officers recently.
“No, I have not seen anybody like that probably, I want to say the beginning of last year,” Burke said.
DNREC officials said fish and wildlife officers will increase proactive patrols in the area and issue citations when necessary.
Some visitors see the situation differently. One man said that because the lot is so close to Memorial Park, it should be open to all visitors. A woman who brings her children to the park said it can be difficult to walk from farther parking areas with young kids.
For Tisher, the issue comes down to fairness.
“This is what our boat registration fees and our fishing license goes towards, having areas like this to where we can come and park and go fishing,” he said. “And it's just frustrating when you pay that money and you go to go fishing and you can't.”