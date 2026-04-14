WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - A former top Worcester County Public Schools administrator is facing multiple charges tied to alleged financial misconduct with Board of Education funds.
The Worcester County Board of Education said Denise Shorts, former chief academic officer for grades prekindergarten through eighth grade, has been charged following an investigation that began with a legislative audit in the fall. The audit reviewed financial activity from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2025.
On Dec. 13, 2025, investigators executed a search and seizure warrant at Shorts’ office inside the Board of Education building. She was immediately placed on administrative leave, a statement from the board of education said.
Initial findings released Feb. 23 by the Department of Legislative Services referenced “identified questionable purchases by a management employee,” which were referred to the Office of the State Prosecutor. A full report is still pending.
The board of education said they have cooperated fully with both the audit and the investigation. Additional financial oversight measures have also been put in place within the Finance Department.
“We take our responsibility to safeguard public resources extremely seriously,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Annette Wallace. “Any misuse of funds intended to support students and staff is unacceptable, and we are committed to full accountability.”
Shorts submitted her intent to vacate her position with the school system on March 26, 2026. The board is anticipated to act on this at the April 21 meeting.