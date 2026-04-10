REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A long-standing Rehoboth Beach restaurant is scheduled to go up for auction at a Sussex County sheriff's sale on April 21.
CoastTV previously reported that the downtown dining spot was listed for sale by Jack Lingo in December for $4.5 million. Now, according to sheriff's office documents, Blue Moon Inc., Baltimore Avenue Ventures LLC, John R. Haney and Timothy D. Ragan owe Linkbank an estimated $3,032,944.20.
Located at 35 Baltimore Avenue, the listing describes two buildings for sale, including an apartment and five grandfathered apartment licenses. The post said both buildings have been completely renovated since ownership and said the business is also for sale.
Lingo previously told CoastTV that the owners are looking towards retirement, prompting the sale.