REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - An 18-year-old man from Bear is in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday morning on Coastal Highway near Route 24.
Delaware State Police said the crash happened at about 10:50 a.m. on June 8, as a Chevrolet Equinox was driving north on Coastal Highway in the right lane, north of Route 24. At the same time, the 18-year-old man was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle north in the center lane.
DSP said a preliminary investigation found the motorcycle swerved to avoid an object in its lane and hit the driver’s side of the Equinox.
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver of the Chevrolet, a 73-year-old man, and his passenger, a 73-year-old woman, both of Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, were not hurt.
Coastal Highway northbound was closed while the crash scene was investigated and cleared.