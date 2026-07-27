MILLVILLE, Del. - The cases against two former Millville Volunteer Fire Company members accused of harassing a fellow firefighter in 2024 have now been resolved, more than two years after the allegations prompted sweeping policy changes within the department.
Jay Droney was sentenced Monday to one year of Level 3 probation on each count and community service after being convicted on two counts of harassment. As part of his sentence, he is prohibited from having contact with the victim or the fire company.
Jordan Hastings' case was resolved several months ago when he pleaded guilty to third-degree conspiracy and harassment.
The cases stemmed from allegations that Droney and Hastings chased a black employee with a rope tied into a noose in February 2024. This led to Delaware State Police charging the two with felony hate crime charges.
The allegations prompted the Millville Volunteer Fire Company to review its policies and procedures and implement new anti-harassment, anti-discrimination and sexual harassment training.
According to court documents, allegations came to light April 9, 2024, prompting an internal investigation. Droney and Hastings had their memberships permanently revoked the following day.
The fire company began offering anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training, as well as giving the board more authority to address serious misconduct more quickly. Sexual harassment training was also added.
Fire company leaders also participated in a community town hall hosted by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice.