LEWES, Del. - Construction on a new Wawa on Lewes is moving right along.
The construction site on Route 24, at the intersection of Mulberry Knoll Road, will become a new Wawa gas station. Alyson Mucha, a spokesperson for the Wawa corporation, said the three-acre site is expected to open before the end of the year.
The project is led by DSM Commercial and Silicato Development. Rob Wittig, with DSM Commercial, called the location exceptional and said it will meet a need for fuel in the area.
The Sussex County Council originally approved a conditional use request for the site in August 2024, which allowed the project to move forward. The 5,600-square-foot store will include fueling stations and convenience amenities.
This construction and construction on a Royal Farms in Milton previously raised concerns from locals about the speed of new developments popping up in Sussex County.