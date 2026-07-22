Milton Royal Farms progress

The project was first approved in November 2024, when Route 16 Five Property LLC received final site plan approval for the Cedar Creek Business Park, a development that includes the Royal Farms and 44 office spaces.
MILTON, Del. - Construction is moving steadily on the new Royal Farms in Milton.

The project was first approved in November 2024, when Route 16 Five Property LLC received final site plan approval for the Cedar Creek Business Park, a development that includes the Royal Farms and 44 office spaces.

The store is being built at the corner of Route 5 and Route 16, where crews have already completed the structural framework for the building and the gas pump canopy. According to a spokesperson for Royal Farms, construction on the building is expected to be completed in November. The company has not yet announced an opening date.

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Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.

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