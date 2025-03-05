44 office buildings and a Royal Farms will soon be headed to Milton.

Route 16 Five Property LLC received final site plan approval in November. 

This is the schematic for Milton's Cedar Creek Business Park. It's set to go on a field between Cedar Creek Road and Mulberry Street Ext. 

The schematic for Cedar Creek Business Park, soon headed to Milton.

It will sit across from the Milton Park Center which has Food Lion, Walgreens and the newly added McDonald's.

Something Juan Fernandez thinks isn't such a bad idea.

"I think it's important that we encourage more businesses, that we put more businesses into Milton to help the growth of this area. Overall, I think it's a good thing and it's a good investment," said Fernandez

Though he is still concerned about the traffic surrounding that area.

Donna Wolter has her own concerns as well. While she's had enough of the development, her focus is preserving Milton's historic nature.

"If they do build the Royal Farms, there's a huge old pecan tree that I think needs to be saved because it's the history of this town. So I'm hoping that maybe the town can do something to save that," Wolter shared.

According to the sales website, this is expected to be completed in 2025. Though there is no official date yet.

