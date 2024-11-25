MILTON, Del. - Development in Milton is likely to continue as developers seek final approval for 44 office/storage buildings.
In March, Route 16 Five Property, LLC., the applicant seeking to build on the property, received preliminary approval for the site plan application as long as they met certain conditions which included:
- Obtain a variance of parking spaces in the setback that abuts Mulberry Street Extension.
- Provide screening on the parcel boundary behind buildings one and eight.
- Complete the water service plan to the Towns requirements.
- Provide turn plans and calculations.
- Provide rear elevations for the buildings.
- Add a plan note referencing the annexation agreement's limitations of uses.
The proposed buildings would be built on the piece of land located between Cedar Creek Road and Mulberry Street Extension. To view the construction plans, click here.
Here is a look from above of the land between Mulberry Street Ext. and Cedar Creek Road.
With other projects in the works in Milton, the site plan has drawn opinions from many in the area including Gerald Millman.
Millman isn't afraid of growth in the Town, however, he is worried about the safety of those in Milton.
"A couple of accidents have been there on that curve and it's sitting there waiting to happen," said Millman. "If you don't pull out and pull around and make sure nobody's coming at you, there's a good chance you could have an accident," he explained.
People who have lived in Sussex County for a long time like Richard Cooper have seen the growth in the area.
With every new development, Cooper asks the same questions.
"Are these buildings going to really help the area or is it just going to possibly be a building that may not be used to its full capacity?" Cooper asked.
He says he just wants to make sure that the property does more good than harm.
"I think we should slow down a little bit and especially double check with the infrastructure. Can it handle it?" said Cooper.
Milton's Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cannery Village Clubhouse to discuss final approval.