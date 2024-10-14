MILTON, Del. - The national coffee chain, Dunkin Donuts, is on the next Milton Planning and Zoning agenda for Oct. 15.
With a McDonald's already under construction on Broadkill Road, plans for another chain eatery are underway. Dunkin' Donuts is attempting to become neighbors of the Golden Arches by building a store at 403 Broadkill Road, across from the Po' Boys Creole Restaurant.
The engineering firm Davis, Bowen, and Friedel Inc., out of Milford, designed the drafts for the proposal.
The approval process took nearly two years for McDonald's to go from the proposal stage to ground breaking in Milton. According to Dunkin', the coffee and donuts brand is the largest in the United States. There are over 10 locations in Sussex County. The Milton Planning Commission is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The commission will review a concept plan for the franchise. The parcel will be partitioned to create two parcels for the C-1 zoning district.
This particular Dunkin Donuts would include a drive thru, according to plans submitted to the Milton commission. The plan currently calls for 36 parking spaces including two handicap spots. The proposed building would be 2,860 square feet on just over two acres of land.