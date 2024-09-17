MILTON, Del. - The controversial McDonald's at the corner of Route 16 and Union Street Ext. is making significant progress.
The project initially faced pushback from the community with concerns about traffic in the area. However, the planning commission and Milton Town Council approved revised plans.
Crews began working on the site towards the end of August.
The project reeled in numerous reactions and opinions from locals, some saying they are concerned about an increase in traffic in that area.
While the McDonald's has not received a warm welcome from some, others are happy to have it in the area.
Milton local, Ronnie Bailey, told CoastTV the new project was inevitable.
"Traffic can be bad, but they need a little fast food place here. This area is growing, so deal with it," said Bailey.
The fast food restaurant is expected to open to the public towards the end of November.