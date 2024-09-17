McDonald's in Milton making progress after weeks of construction.

McDonald's in Milton making progress after weeks of construction. The work started towards the end of August. 

MILTON, Del. - The controversial McDonald's at the corner of Route 16 and Union Street Ext. is making significant progress. 

The project initially faced pushback from the community with concerns about traffic in the area. However, the planning commission and Milton Town Council approved revised plans. 

Crews began working on the site towards the end of August. 

McDonald's Permit

McDonald's Permit.

The project reeled in numerous reactions and opinions from locals, some saying they are concerned about an increase in traffic in that area. 

While the McDonald's has not received a warm welcome from some, others are happy to have it in the area.

Milton local, Ronnie Bailey, told CoastTV the new project was inevitable. 

"Traffic can be bad, but they need a little fast food place here. This area is growing, so deal with it," said Bailey.

The fast food restaurant is expected to open to the public towards the end of November. 

McDonald's making progress in Milton.

McDonald's making progress in Milton. Work started towards the end of August. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Zakiya Jennings joined the CoastTV team as a Video Journalist in April 2024. She was born and raised in Somerset, New Jersey. Zakiya received her bachelor's degree from the largest HBCU in Maryland, Morgan State University, where she majored in Multimedia Journalism with a minor in Political Science. During her time at Morgan State, she was a trusted reporter for all three of the university's media platforms - WEAA 88.9FM, BEAR TV, and The Spokesman, the student run online publication.

Recommended for you