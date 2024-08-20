MILTON, Del.- The much-discussed McDonald’s in Milton is taking shape, with crews now at work on-site. The project is still stirring up excitement and debate across the community.
First proposed in October 2022 at the corner of Route 16 and Union Street Extended, the fast-food chain faced initial hurdles.
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission rejected the preliminary site plans, arguing that the proposed architecture didn’t align with Milton’s historic charm.
Despite early pushback, the planning commission and Milton Town Council ultimately approved revised plans. Now, the site is fenced off, and heavy machinery is on the scene.
For some in Milton, the arrival of McDonald’s is a welcome change. Tony DeFazio said, “it’s about time,” viewing the new McDonald’s as “another place to have coffee with the boys and discuss the world situation.”
Lydell Harris, who works at Food Lion, echoed that sentiment. “This place is going to make money. It’s going to draw people to Milton,” Harris said, pointing to the town’s growing population and the need for more dining options.
Yet, not everyone shares this enthusiasm. Some residents, like Dave, are worried about the impact on traffic. “Right now, there’s traffic everywhere. If you look at this light, it’s backed up now, and this isn’t even a busy time. The traffic is building already, so it’s not going to work,” he said, suggesting that fast-food restaurants should be kept closer to the highway.
As the golden arches rise in Milton, the community remains divided.