Beach nourishment project to bring temporary closures at Delaware Seashore State Park

DELAWARE SEASHORE STATE PARK, Del. - Starting Sept. 15, visitors to the northside beach of Delaware Seashore State Park will face temporary closures as a large-scale beach nourishment project gets underway.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the work is being carried out in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The project will place about 500,000 cubic yards of sand from the ebb shoal onto the beach to slow erosion and reinforce the shoreline.
Mobilization and equipment staging will begin Sept. 15, the department said. During that phase, the parking lot will stay open, but some spaces will be unavailable.
The Army Corps explained that once operations start, the beach will close in 1,000-foot sections, beginning near the north jetty and moving north. Each section will reopen when work is finished.
Officials said the project is designed to protect coastal infrastructure, improve the visitor experience and support natural habitats.