DOVER, Del. - A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Delaware State University football player who says that a lack of supervision led to a locker room assault by a teammate that left him "catastrophically" injured. The lawsuit is against both Delaware State University and head football coach DeSean Jackson.
On Nov. 19, 2025, the plaintiff, Malachi Biggs, was in the football locker room preparing for practice when the defendant, Anthony Hebert, allegedly confronted a teammate over an Instagram post. After choking the teammate, Hebert allegedly turned his attention to Biggs, placing him in a chokehold until the he lost consciousness and fell, says the lawsuit.
Court documents claim that the fall caused severe permanent damage including multiple fractures to his jaw, a deep chin laceration, a severed tongue ligament and irreparable damage to at least a dozen teeth. Representation says the plaintiff has undergone several surgeries and requires many more dental and oral surgeries.
Delaware State University and head football coach DeSean Jackson did not discipline Hebert, academically or athletically, for the assault, according to the lawsuit brought by Morgan & Morgan.
"Our lawsuit alleges that the Delaware State University and its staff failed in their responsibility to adequately supervise these student athletes and failed to properly discipline violent behaviors," said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Georgia Pham in a statement. "By dismissing violent assaults as mere ‘horseplay,’ the University and coach DeSean Jackson allegedly fostered a toxic culture of bullying and hazing in the locker room."
Hebert was permitted to play in a football game three days after the alleged assaults occurred and is currently associated with the football team.
Biggs is asking for financial compensation for medical bills, future medical care, loss of athletic career opportunities and holding both DSU and Jackson legally responsible for the "preventable harm".