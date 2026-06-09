STEVENSVILLE, Md. - The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maryland crossed the westbound span of the Bay Bridge on Tuesday, temporarily closing the right and center lanes as runners made their way across.
The crossing began at about 10 a.m. as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run’s mission to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics.
This initiative is the largest fundraising partner of Special Olympics Maryland, according to the organization. In 2019, the effort raised $3.5 million for athletes across the state through the Torch Run, T-shirt sales, Cops on Rooftops, Police Plunge and other fundraising events.
The effort continues Wednesday with the 40th Annual Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Delaware.
The three-day event will include multiple relay legs from Fenwick Island to Wilmington before concluding at the 2026 Special Olympics Delaware Summer Games Opening Ceremony at the University of Delaware.
The downstate leg begins June 10 at 3:30 p.m. in Fenwick Island and heads north to the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand, where a ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. After the ceremony, officers and athletes will complete a one-mile run to Grove Park.