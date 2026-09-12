MSP helicopter landed on Route 54.

A motorcyclist was flown to shock trauma in Baltimore in serious but stable condition after a crash Saturday evening on Route 54 near Captain Mac’s Fish House, according to the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

SELBYVILLE, Del. — A motorcyclist was flown to a Baltimore trauma center after a serious crash Saturday evening on Route 54 near Captain Mac’s Fish House, according to the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire company said crews were dispatched around 6:38 p.m. for a reported motorcycle crash.

First responders said it is unclear at this time what caused the rider to go down. Maryland State Police Trooper 4 flew the rider to a shock trauma center in Baltimore, according to the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company.

The rider was reported to be in serious but stable condition. 

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. She has won an Associated Press award for Best Multimedia Journalist and is a licensed remote pilot. Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. 

Recommended for you