This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
SELBYVILLE, Del. — A motorcyclist was flown to a Baltimore trauma center after a serious crash Saturday evening on Route 54 near Captain Mac’s Fish House, according to the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company.
The fire company said crews were dispatched around 6:38 p.m. for a reported motorcycle crash.
First responders said it is unclear at this time what caused the rider to go down. Maryland State Police Trooper 4 flew the rider to a shock trauma center in Baltimore, according to the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company.
The rider was reported to be in serious but stable condition.