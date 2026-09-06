LEWES, Del. - Broadway stars will join Cape Henlopen High School performers for “Broadway in the Park” at Lewes Canalfront Park on Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.
Event organizers say the free event will feature songs and performances from more than 20 musicals, including “Hamilton,” “Chicago,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Annie” and “South Pacific.”
The show will include seven actors and actresses who have performed on and off Broadway, as well as in film and television, according to organizers. 15 Cape Henlopen High School drama students will also perform, including a set from “Mamma Mia!”
Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.