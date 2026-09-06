an ariel image of lewes canal front park, looking down at the baseball field and boat docked

Broadway stars and Cape Henlopen High School performers will take the stage at Lewes Canalfront Park September 19. (Delaware River and Bay Authority)

LEWES, Del. - Broadway stars will join Cape Henlopen High School performers for “Broadway in the Park” at Lewes Canalfront Park on Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.

Event organizers say the free event will feature songs and performances from more than 20 musicals, including “Hamilton,” “Chicago,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Annie” and “South Pacific.”

The show will include seven actors and actresses who have performed on and off Broadway, as well as in film and television, according to organizers. 15 Cape Henlopen High School drama students will also perform, including a set from “Mamma Mia!”

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. 

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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