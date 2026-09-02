DELAWARE -Avelo Airlines has extended its flight schedule from Wilmington Airport through April 20, 2027, giving travelers more time to book trips for the spring.
The airline said customers can now book nonstop flights from Wilmington Airport to 11 destinations. One-way fares start at $52, with reservations available through AveloAir.com.
Avelo Airlines Head of Network and Revenue Trevor Yealy said, “We've extended Avelo's Philadelphia / Delaware Valley flight schedule through April 20, 2027, so travelers have even more runway to lock in our affordable fares and start planning. Whether it's a spontaneous weekend trip or that spring vacation you've been eyeing, we're focused on making travel convenient and reliable so you can just show up and go. From sun-soaked beaches to buzzing cities full of food and culture, your next adventure is just a nonstop flight away.”
The destinations available for booking from Wilmington Airport include Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Orlando/Lakeland, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Raleigh/Durham and Wilmington in North Carolina; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The airline’s extended schedule runs through April 20 and includes travel during the spring vacation season.