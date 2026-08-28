SELBYVILLE, Del. - The developer behind the proposed Marlin Cove community is making a second attempt to build on nearly 60 acres near New Road and Lighthouse Road, this time with a revised plan that includes affordable housing.
The latest proposal calls for 358 housing units, including 76 single-family homes, 60 of them affordable housing units, and 282 multifamily units.
The project site is largely undeveloped. Of the nearly 60 acres, about 49 acres are currently forested, according to application materials. More than 34 acres of that forest could be cleared as part of the development.
The new application follows the Sussex County Council's denial of a rezoning request for Marlin Cove in April.
Marlin Cove LLC previously argued in application documents that the neighborhood would be compatible with surrounding development and provide a variety of housing options.
In a statement provided to CoastTV on Thursday, Marlin Cove LLC shared the following: "When Marlin Cove was turned down the first time, after a short time, I contacted the council president to get clarification as to why this was denied but did not get an answer. I also asked that if I reapply with affordable housing, would that make a difference, and I was told that it might very well! So that is what I am doing."
The possibility of hundreds of additional homes is drawing different reactions from people who live and work in the area.
Hunter Downs, general manager of Yellowfins Bar & Grille in Selbyville, says residential growth has helped bring more year-round customers to local businesses.
"We've been able to see and gather more regulars in here," Downs tells CoastTV. "And it doesn't matter, again, it doesn't matter when you're coming in or whatever. It's nice that if it's a first home or a second home, it has helped out."
Others are concerned about the project's potential effects on neighboring properties and wildlife.
"I think it's greed. I think it's sinful," says Ellen Magee, owner of Magee Farms, whose property borders the proposed development.
Magee says her family uses its property for hunting and also earns income by allowing others to hunt on the farm. She worries development and the removal of forest could change wildlife patterns and eliminate that source of income.
"Our family hunts our property. We have hunters; we rent our farm out to hunting. That'll be no more, so we'll have a loss of income," Magee said. "Where do you think those deer are going to go? They're not going to go in those people's backyards; they're gonna be over here on us."
It remains unclear whether the changes to the Marlin Cove proposal will be enough to overcome the concerns that contributed to the project's previous rejection.
The application is scheduled for review by the Preliminary Land Use Service on Sept. 2 at 11:30 a.m.